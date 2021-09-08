Lodging ordinance headed to council

The Planning Commission held a special meeting Aug. 24 to vote on a proposed ordinance to take to city council regarding tourist lodging in residential areas. Only three commissioners attended that meeting, however, preventing a vote.

On Sept. 1, commissioners held another special meeting, and they needed only a few minutes for a formal vote. Council will have the opportunity to consider the ordinance at the Sept. 13 meeting.

Chair Ann Tandy-Sallee thanked City Historic Preservation Officer Kylee Hevrdejs for her work on the draft ordinance. She also thanked the public for input throughout the process, and encouraged everyone to remain involved while council considers an ordinance.