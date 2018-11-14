Local Democrats energized despite losses

After the election of Donald Trump ushered in a new era in American politics, record numbers of Democrats in Carroll County gathered together to strengthen the party in a county and state that have become increasingly Republican over the past 20 years. The Democratic Party of Carroll County (DPCC) held meetings and rallies, encouraged and supported candidates to run for local and state offices, and had a major get-out-the-vote effort.

Results were considered disappointing. Local Democratic candidates lost the Arkansas House and Senate elections by a wide margin. Other Democrats running for county offices who lost included incumbent County Clerk Jamie Correia, Sheriff candidate Mark Bailey and Treasurer candidate Kathryn M. Merry.

Only two Democrats won their county races, County Judge Sam Barr and Laurie “Harrie” Farrow, Justice of the Peace District 3. But several county officers who are Democrats didn’t have opponents in the general election. Those include County Assessor Jeannie Davidson, Tax Collector Kay Phillips-Brown and Circuit Clerk Ramona Wilson.

Charles Templeton, chair of DPCC, said they would continue working to get out the message about what Democrats stand for.

“The DPCC hasn’t met yet to parse the votes,” Templeton said. “We were excited to see we had more than three thousand people who voted Democrat in the county. But it didn’t make up for the other 6,000 who voted Republican. We think we are making some inroads in the county by getting out there to talk to people, telling them what the Democratic Party stands for. Primarily the Democrats are for trying to resolve problems in favor of the people. It basically boils down to we care about other people whether it is healthcare, wages, or making a decent living. If there are policies or issues that we can promote that support those issues, then that’s what we’ll be doing.”

Nationally, more Democrats turned out for the midterm elections than ever before, Templeton said.

“Even in Carroll County, we had a better turnout for this election than we did in 2014,” he said. “Speaking strictly for myself, I think our biggest problem is getting out to the county in places like Osage, Alpena and Oak Grove, and just talking with people about issues they are concerned about, and then being able to discuss with them the Democratic position on those issues.”

In the past, at one point, Arkansas was heavily Democratic.

“It’s interesting to look back at the history of Arkansas that was blue as blue could be at one time,” Templeton said. “And I think if we look at the history, maybe we can find some insights into how we can go back to being blue again without compromising on our basic beliefs. Some things are just non-negotiable like racism, sexism, and all the other isms. There are a lot of things Democrats and Republicans can work together on like the environment, the economy and healthcare. The Republicans in Carroll County I have talked to and visited with, including the county candidates, are all reasonable, honorable people. Of course, I voted for Democrats, but I have respect for our Republican opponents.”

Templeton thinks a lot of people don’t look closely at a candidate’s qualification. They just vote for the “D” or “R” after their names.

“They really haven’t made the effort to sit down and talk to the candidates,” Templeton said. “And believe me, the candidates love to talk. But it’s interesting the minimum wage amendment won by 70 percent even though most Republican officials in the state opposed it. People understood that amendment. And they voted their conscience on it. Then you turn right around and you have a voter ID law that passes by the same percentage. Most Democrats were opposed to the voter ID law because it mainly affects the folks who have the least, people on the very low end of the economic spectrum. It is difficult for them to find a way to even get someplace and get a photo ID made. They are trying to make a living and get by every day. They don’t have the time for this.”

Templeton said some things are perplexing. For example, County Judge Sam Barr won his race by 500 votes, but other Democratic candidates lost by ten or 20 percent.

“Hopefully the Democratic Party has learned their lesson about apathy and taking things for granted,” Templeton said. “You have to work on it. Everyone I talked to after the election was down about the results of elections. But everyone has bounced back and is looking forward to getting back to work and making more inroads. It is going to be a long slog for us, a long-term event painting the state blue again. In my heart of hearts, I prefer to have a strong two-party system and a system where both parties have to reach out to independents and earn their votes because I think we have a good message.”

And while the “blue wave” that Democrats were hoping for didn’t materialize in Carroll County, Templeton said the results of the national vote giving control of the House of Representatives to Democrats was very heartening.

“When you consider the huge majority the Republicans had in the House, to lose it and give Democrats a majority is a pretty big turnaround,” Templeton said. “But I also agree with a lot of the columnists and the taking heads that it was a real vote against Trump, also.”