Live animals at your library!

The Carnegie Library summer reading program continues on Monday, June 17 at 3 p.m. with NHECMS Galaxy’s Wild Frontiers where kids will learn how domestic animals can help us survive and colonize space. On Wednesday, June 19 will be singing, learning, and moving with Miss Loretta during Storytime at 10:30 a.m. At 3 p.m., budding astronauts report to “Work in Space: Strange New Planet!” On Thursday, June 20 at 3 p.m. is Lego Club with a new weekly building challenge.

All programs are free and appropriate for families with children. For more information visit EurekaLibrary.org, email info@eurekalibrary.org or call (479) 253-8754.