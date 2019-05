The Carnegie Public Library will host a discussion of two centuries of Ozark literature on Friday, May 10 at 6 p.m. in the library annex. Anthropologist Philip Howerton will speak about fiction, nonfiction, poetry and drama that challenges assumptions regarding backwoods ignorance, debunks pastoral myth, and positions the Ozarks as a crossroads of human experience.

For more information call (479) 253-8754 or info@eurekalibrary.org.