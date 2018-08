Nebraska-based artist Susan Knight is on a listening tour in the Eureka Springs area to see and learn about the local environment and how individuals, businesses, and government support it. Her art installation about the power of nature in art and culture will be at ESSA in April 2019 with the public invited to join her in conversation at the Eureka Springs Library Annex on Tuesday, Aug. 28 at 3:30 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

Print