Lineup announced for Bluegrass Festival

Bluegrass Festival is Oct. 13 and 14 in Basin Spring Park at 2 p.m. with Cedar Hill, a traditional Bluegrass band made up of six accomplished musicians and singers who have stayed true to their Ozark roots At 3:45 p.m., the Shock Twins, an Indie folk-pop band from Portland, Oregon, takes the stage. At 5:30 p.m. The Black Lillies play.

On Saturday, music fills the park from 1 – 7 p.m. with The Shock Twins returning for another set at 1 p.m., Lonesome Road playing at 2:30 p.m., Cedar Hill at 4 p.m. and The Black Lillies wrapping up at 5:30 p.m.

For more information visit www.eurekasprings.org.