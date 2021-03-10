Library re-opening

A popular hub for community activity, the Eureka Springs Carnegie Public Library, has been operating under pandemic restrictions for more than a year. Patrons could call or order books, DVDs and other materials online, and make appointments to use the computer center. WiFi and seating have been available outdoors.

Starting Sunday, March 14, the Carnegie Library will be welcoming patrons back inside the main library and media center to browse for library materials.

“We can’t wait to welcome you back inside your library,” Library Director April Griffith said. “We’ve missed you all so much. We will resume our pre-pandemic operating hours and will once again be open seven days a week. This is the third phase in our re-opening plan and there will be safety protocols observed to continue to keep our community safe during the pandemic.”

Patrons and library staff should wear face coverings over their mouths and noses at all times. There will be a limited number of people allowed inside at any one time, and due to restricted ventilation, staff will be offering one-hour browsing appointments at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., to provide time for air purifiers to fully cycle and filter the air in both buildings between sessions. Librarians will sanitize frequently touched surfaces.

All items still need to be returned via the book drop in front of the main library, and staff will continue to quarantine borrowed items for 48 hours before replacing them on the shelves.

The library will still be offering curbside pickup for patrons who don’t feel ready to re-enter public spaces such as the library. “We know not everyone is ready for that step yet, so maintaining the curbside option is an important part of this phase of re-opening,” Griffith said.

Lucilla Garrett, president of the library board, said, “This really is wonderful. I’m delighted it has come to a point we can do this. We can’t be overrun. There are still some regulations in place, but it is an enormous change to be able to open the doors. All of the staff have received the vaccine, and I think they feel comfortable about how this reopening is happening.

“We, of course, have been distributing books and making copies for people. But people have not been allowed to go in and do any browsing. It is access. A lot of people go to the library looking for a specific thing, but many do enjoy browsing recent acquisitions or other titles by authors they know.

“I think people are very anxious to have a sense of normalcy in their lives and the fact that the library, which is certainly a favorite place to visit, is reopening means things are better. It’s encouraging. I’m thrilled that the library can make this shift next week.

“Also, they will go back to the regular hours. During the pandemic, some of the hours were abbreviated. The library was closing early on Saturday and not open on Sunday. Now we will be open Saturdays until 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. We found that being open Sunday afternoons was popular with a lot of people.”