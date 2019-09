Carroll County Community Orchestra is beginning its 17th season serving Carroll County adults and students with the opportunity to join to create music weekly. If you haven’t played for a while there will be 14 rehearsals to get in shape for the first concert. Rehearsals are in the Berryville High School Band Room on Mondays from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. beginning Sept. 23.

All proceeds from the concerts go to sends students to summer band camps.