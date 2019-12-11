Leave home to hear this concert

The community will celebrate an annual tradition with the Home for the Holidays concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Eureka Springs Auditorium.

Aud Director Ron Sumner said this long-standing tradition will deliver an enjoyable show with plenty of variety. This year brought even more entries, and performers will bring their best holiday fare. “It’s a fresh, feel-good show,” he said.

Melonlight Studios will perform, and Sumner said musicians Don Matt and Scott Thompson are always popular. Other acts include Tim M. Wilson, DJ Raisener, Eva and Talon Ellis, the Eureka Darlings, Whispering Willows, Indigo Fischer, Whispering Willows and Morty, Melody, and Ken. Becky Heath and Candyman are on the bill, along with other special guests.

This event serves as a fundraiser for the food bank, and Sumner asked that people donate non-perishable food items. More information is available through the City Advertising and Promotion Commission, at 253-7333.

On the following night, Dec. 21, the Aud will host a free holiday show performed by Grady Nichols. Sumner described him as “a legendary saxophonist from Tulsa,” who performs in an accessible contemporary jazz style. His show covers songs you will know.