Leatherwood tax projects

Parks Director Justin Huss told commissioners last week the one-eighth cent tax for supporting the Lake Leatherwood City Park Master Plan amounts to 12 cents on every $100. He said he’s developing his pitch to voters so they understand the dollars and sense of what Parks will do with the tax proceeds.

Huss intends to set up meetings to explain the importance of the tax for Parks, but the situation requires more. He said Parks needs a “friends group” to help spread the message by phone calls or word of mouth, and it’s important to make the public aware of big projects waiting at LLCP.

Board chair Bill Featherstone mentioned dredging the lake, repairing the bathhouse and septic system, and building a pavilion as projects waiting to happen, so having the steady income would allow Parks to meet the match for a large grant to pay for these undertakings.

Commissioner Fergie Stewart said likely support groups would include soccer fans, cyclists, hikers and locals who love to sit by the lake.

Huss said they need a committee and Foster said it should meet weekly. Featherstone suggested an organizational meeting Tuesday, April 25, at 6 p.m., at Harmon Park.

“Invite your friends,” Huss said.