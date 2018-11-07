Learn to work your phone

Holiday Island Community Church is sponsoring training classes for using a smart phone. Arthur Bruno, owner of CommonSense Technologies will teach each class for one hour and allow time for Q&A.

Class size is limited to 12 people per class and will be held in the church Fellowship Hall. The IPhone class is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 12 at 1:30 p.m. and the Android class will be Wednesday, Nov. 14 starting at 1:30 p.m.

There is no charge for either class. To reserve your space in the class email training@glendageorge.com.