Leaking water lines to be replaced

Council unanimously approved Res. 795 at Monday’s meeting, which authorizes Mayor Butch Berry to accept the recommendation of McClelland Engineers to accept Kirk’s Excavation of Green Forest as low bidder on certain water line replacements near and around the wastewater treatment plant in the amount of $272,627. Berry said that the city itself is the largest water consumer and the highest levels of water loss are at the treatment plant.

Berry said he hopes this replacement will reduce water loss and rein in the city’s monthly water expenses. The project is expected to take 90 days, and the cost will be offset by a $200,000 grant. The remaining $72,627 was unanimously approved through Res. 796, authorizing the use of infrastructure and improvements funds for the difference.