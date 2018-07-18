Last call to get on August YYYS Map

The Summer Yards & Yards of Yard Sales is Friday and Saturday, August 3-4 from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. at locations citywide. Get your location on the official YYYS Map to make it easier to make cash of your clutter. Stop by the Eureka Springs Chamber of Commerce at Pine Mountain Village to mark your spot on the map and get your YYYS permit sign for only $15. The deadline to ensure your space on the map is noon on Wednesday, July 25.

If you are interested in having a yard sale, but do not have a yard or live too far out, there are spaces available at the Chamber of Commerce Information Center at Pine Mountain Village. Spaces are $20 each.

For more information call (479) 253-8737 or email gescocevents@gmail.com.