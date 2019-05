Solitude, a solo show of landscape paintings by artist Carol Dickie will be open Memorial Day weekend at the Beaver Lake Office of Century 21, 321 Mundell Road. The show runs from May 24 – 26 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. with a reception on Saturday, May 25 from 3 – 6 p.m.

Dickie lives and works from a studio on Beaver Lake and much of her mixed watermedia work is local. Included in the show and sale are about 50 paintings. For more information call (479) 253-2827.

Painting Elegy for Mary