KRWP meeting in two weeks

Kings River Watershed Partnership invites members and the public to attend its annual general meeting on March 24 at 6 p.m. at the Carroll Electric Community Room.

Students from Clear Spring School will present their River Studies curriculum co-funded with grants from The Nature Conservancy and KRWP.

Several board members are up for re-election and there will be a business meeting before presentations. Refreshments will be served afterwards.

Kings River Watershed Partnership is a non-governmental organization of stakeholders to insure the continued health and safety of this valuable asset to our region. Learn more at KingsRiverWatershed.org