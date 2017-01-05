Knowing a good library

Editor,

I love the libraries! Of all the libraries I have been a patron of, and there have been many, the Eureka Springs Carnegie Public Library tops the list.

It is #1 because of its staff, welcoming and assisting. Their care and concern are special, creating the feeling of being with good neighbors, not being a member of an institution.

You should be reminded of how good you are and how much the community appreciates you.

Health, happiness and prosperity for 2017!

Leon Bert