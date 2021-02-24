Kirk Thornton Ashworth August 3, 1954 – Feb. 13, 2021

Kirk Thornton Ashworth, born August 3, 1954, died in front of his home on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at age 66. Kirk is fondly remembered by his students, co-workers, and fellow musicians for his unique sense of humor and his readiness to be a mentor in any area in which he was knowledgeable (and sometimes those in which he wasn’t, such as humor.)

He is less fondly remembered for his violent sneezing, his ability to randomly burst into song, and his affinity for collecting a variety of foodstuffs and kitchen paraphernalia. A classic sloppy person, as defined by Suzanne Britt, Kirk had no trouble setting aside an insignificant chore (such as mowing the lawn) for the more important work of seeing to others’ souls. Always willing to leave something for tomorrow, Kirk remained a mere amateur musician and meteorologist, but before his death, he did earn his Pro Crastination Certificate, which he used to arrive late to the funeral home, blaming it on the snow.

Kirk is survived by his mother-in-law, Mary, wife, Cara, and his children, Morgan, Walker, and Molly, who hope that the next time he decides to die in the middle of a snowstorm, he will at least leave the car parked at the top of the hill.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral arrangements will be made at a later date. As Kirk was an English teacher and avid literature lover, his family asks that any memorial donations be sent to support the Friends of the Library, which he was a part of.