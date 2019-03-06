Kings River Partnership meeting in three weeks

Jesse Green, the White River Waterkeeper, will be the guest speaker at the annual meeting of the Kings River Watershed Partnership on March 26 at 6 p.m. at the Carroll Electric Community Room in Berryville.

The gathering brings together enthusiasts who regularly clean the Kings River of trash, test the water quality for contaminants, and publish educational material for the care of the river. The meeting is open to the public and light refreshments will be served.

Candidates for election to the Board are Ron Flake, Ray Warren and Troy Cline. For more information contact Mike FitzPatrick at (479) 253-6244.