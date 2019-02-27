Kick a ball, ya’ll

The Eureka Springs Youth Soccer Club will hold sign-ups for the spring season on the following dates:

Wednesday, Feb. 27 from 3:15 – 5 p.m. at the ES Middle-school cafeteria

Saturday, March 2 from 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at the ES Middle-school cafeteria

Wednesday, March 6 from 3:15 – 5 p.m. at Leatherwood ballfields concession

Saturday, March 9 from 9 – 11:30 a.m. at the ES Middle-school cafeteria.

Teams are available for ages 6 and under through 15 and under. More information is available at the soccer club website at www.eteamz.com/eurekasoccer.