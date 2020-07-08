Kenneth Kimball July 26, 1949 – July 1, 2020

Kenneth Kimball, 70, of Jacksonville died peacefully Tuesday, July 1, 2020. He was born July 26, 1949, to Donald and Theresa Barrieault Kimball in North Conway, New Hampshire.

A lifelong Catholic, Ken was raised in West Palm Beach, Florida. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Psychology from St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas.

Ken married Margaret “Meg” (Hennessy) Kimball in 1970. They made their home in Austin and then Houston before settling in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Together, they raised 4 children – Kristin, Jeremy (Jak), Michael and Shelly.

The Kimballs served as a foster family to 52 foster kids over the years. They opened their home to many children and loved them as their own. Ken worked for many years in the hospitality industry in Eureka Springs and retired in 2013 from the City of Eureka Springs Transit. He was a passionate man who adored his wife, children and grandchildren.

When his health began to decline, he and Meg moved to Jacksonville to be closer to family. Ken was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Paul Kimball and Donald Jr. Ken is survived by his sisters JoAnn and Val; brother David Kimball; his wife of 50 years, Meg Kimball; his daughters, Kristin (Jeff) Powell and Shelly Kimball; his sons Jeremy (Amanda) Kimball and Michael Kimball; and five grandchildren: Shane Keith Huntley Jr., Jayden Kimball, Alexandra Powell, Kelsie Kimball, and Drew Powell.

Ken will be missed by his family and friends, but we will cherish his memory and the legacy of love, strength and determination that he leaves behind. Due to COVID, the family will be holding a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to www.CMTAusa.org