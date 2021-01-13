Kellison to sit on HISID board

Bob Dyar chaired the Holiday Island Suburban Improvement District special meeting Monday to determine who to place in the seat previously held by Dan Kees. Kees resigned from the commission to become mayor of the newly formed City of Holiday Island.

Commissioners originally had four candidates from which to choose, however Linda Peterson and Bill Noonan rescinded their applications, leaving Larry Stamps and Dale Kellison. Both applicants presented their qualifications to the public and answered questions from commissioners.

Commissioners held an executive session and returned appointing Kellison to the board and offered Stamps a special advisory position to the board. Both accepted.

In Kellison’s presentation, he spoke to the advantages of both diplomacy and clear communication. He said he is an administrator of a social network for Holiday Island and he committed to providing objective information to the public in a timely manner.

Kellison said he’s committed to participating in civil discussions. “Sometimes you gotta give a little to get a little,” he said. He acknowledged there are residents not in favor of incorporation and realizes there will be challenges ahead.

Stamps is an accountant who was involved with the original development of the Holiday Island community. Among his strengths are community grants and infrastructure development in Holiday Island and other communities across the country. He was raised in Berryville and his wife is from Eureka Springs.

Final tidbits

Barbara Talbot, president of the Holiday Island Chamber of Commerce, said the office will be open part time from 10 a.m. – to 2 p.m., Wednesday to Friday.

Mayor Dan Kees said that the city has applied for a $50,000 grant to resurface Hawk Dr.

The city plans to hold its first regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

The next HISID meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 9 a.m.