Kees reseated on HISID board

The Oct. 24 Holiday Island Suburban Improvement District board meeting began with approval of Resolution 2018-R2 which declared incumbent commissioner Dan Kees had been re-elected by acclamation. Chair David Makidon said Kees was the only person nominated for the three-year seat, therefore the election was canceled. Justice of the Peace Jack Deaton swore Kees in.

AirEvac settling in

Fire Chief Bob Clave introduced Justin Dearing, representing the AirEvac team that is now stationed in Holiday Island and on duty from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Dearing said the move had been years in the making and eventually his team will be on duty 24 hours per day. He said there is a huge membership in the area, “and AirEvac wants to be part of the communities we’re in.”

Makidon said he hoped the crew would remain based in Holiday Island long-term, and informed Dearing there are plenty gatherings of locals where Dearing and his team might recruit new members.

Marina upgrades provide a boost; otters coming back

Marina operator Kolin Paulk recounted for commissioners a list of improvements at the marina including an upgraded walkway, new fuel system, better cables and anchors, additional security cameras and two new boats. At some point he intends to replace the lights in the area with LEDs. He said his social media outreach is getting good response, and the otters are returning to the marina.

District Manager Lawrence Blood said his job has been made easier by Paulk’s professional handling of responsibilities at the marina.