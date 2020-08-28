Keeping the lights on

Providing carbon-free electricity around the clock

Last week, “The end of fracking” described a clear choice: carbon-free electricity including solar, nuclear, and off-shore wind power, or death by coal and natural gas. Fracking killed fracking. A glut of high-cost crude oil and billions of dollars in debt subsidized by taxpayers are the cost of ignorance and greed.

Let’s discuss what is blocking the path to clean electricity, and how to make it happen. Otherwise, we are wasting our time.

Precise terms are important to understand electric energy. Clean, carbon-free, or green energy describe electricity generated without burning the forests or fossil fuels. Net-zero, renewable, carbon-neutral, biomass, and other invalid notions are used to deceive.

Sometimes you need to read behind the lines. When #45 says “he digs coal” he is not lying, what he means is he needs West Virginia votes. WV coal miners don’t love coal, but they need jobs. Coal is all they know but they hate working and dying in coal mines.

Nuclear plant safety

A friend said I should mention the 200,000 Fukushima deaths. I immediately looked for a reference and found a video where George Monbiot explains “Fukushima convinced him to support nuclear power plants.” More than 1,000 deaths in the first 3 years after the accident were due to the stress of forced evacuation and fear. Monbiot says, “no one has died from a lethal dose of radiation from a nuclear plant.” Air pollution from over one billion gasoline cars has killed millions of people.

So why do smart people say nuclear plants are high-risk? False memories are common, known as the “Mandela effect” named after hundreds of people who remembered Nelson Mandela dying in prison. Repetition is used to create false memories.

Nuclear and hydroelectric plants provide electric inertia and keep the grid stable. The U.S. grid runs at 60 cycles per second. Turbines keep the frequency constant, but with peak demand, the flow of electrons can get out of whack. Solar and wind energy alone can’t provide power inertia.

Big oil is looking like electrical utilities

British Petroleum, after the Deepwater Horizon disaster and the 2020 price drop of oil, has stopped drilling and is now investing in offshore wind and solar energy. Shell Oil is aligned with BP and others will follow. Fossil fuels will be left in the ground.

Who killed electric vehicles?

You may be thinking of EV1 and General Motors. Big oil, the American Petroleum Institute, and Koch Industries have tried and failed. In Arkansas, car dealerships are owned by a handful of people who love to sell big trucks at a discount and make a profit with service and repairs. EVs have a simple design and easy maintenance. In 2017, you had to go out of state to buy an EV. This has to change.

The UK National Grid blocking solar and wind

The National Grid sells natural gas and electricity to 20 million customers in New York and New England. They have been actively lobbying to stop solar and wind, paying the Boston lobbying firm Joyce & LeBretton more than $200,000 per year.

Arkansas utilities love solar farms

Entergy Arkansas and the Arkansas Electric Cooperatives have solar plants over 2-megawatts, but they don’t want to share the sunshine. Solar farms are of course better than natural gas-fired power plants, but they pale in comparison to distributed solar with electric vehicles. New EVs have large capacity batteries with a driving range over 300 miles. Vehicle to Grid is a great way to provide grid storage.

Rolling blackouts

California is dealing with heatwaves and increased electric demand for air conditioning. New grid-scale batteries can charge 230 megawatts per hour during off-peak hours and deliver energy to the grid during peak demand to avoid rolling blackouts. Heatwaves are deadly!

Frack the frackers

Rep. Rick Crawford knows you may be calling about:

Environmental regulations on methane. Coal-fired power plants, fracking for oil and gas. Plug the abandoned Fayetteville shale wells to stop methane emissions.

Text (870) 292-6747, phone (870) 203-0540 or (202) 225-4076.