Keeping the lake trash free

Join in cleaning Beaver Lake on Saturday, Sept. 30. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Volunteers must check in at 8 a.m. at Prairie Creek Park at the Launch Ramp, Dam Site Park at Cutoff Wall next to the dam, Rocky Brank Park at the Launch Ramp, or Hickory Creek Park at the campground boat ramp. Volunteers will be given an event t-shirt, trash bags, and a lunch ticket wristband.

From 8 – 11:30 a.m. volunteers will be directed to areas of the parks and shorelines that need to be cleaned. Volunteer boaters will be available to transport participants to areas not accessible by road. If you find an unusual item bring it to lunch to enter the Most Unusual Item contest.

From noon – 2 p.m. lunch will be served at the Prairie Creek Park Grand Shelter.