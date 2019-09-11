Keeping cool with the blues

This Arkansas summer will eventually end. Before the leaves turn varying shades of red and orange, go listen to some Los Roscoes with a cold beer in hand. A group you will find playing all over town from week-to-week and consistently at the Cathouse on Tuesdays. They play blues with the smooth attitude you expect. Dark sunglasses, electrifying solos that speed up, slow down, dip and swell. There isn’t much more you could ask of this local blues outfit; they’ve got soul. This week they play at the Cathouse on Thursday, and Tuesday, and don’t miss them at New Delhi on Friday night.

Wednesday, September 11

CATHOUSE LOUNGE – Happy Hour, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

CHELSEA’S – Drink & Draw, Dominic B. Roy, 8:30 p.m.

EUREKA LIVE! – Green Screen Karaoke, 9 p.m.

GRAND TAVERNE – Jason Leef, Jazz Piano, 6 – 9 p.m.

ROWDY BEAVER DEN – Homeschool Dropouts, 8 p.m.

Thursday, September 12

BALCONY RESTAURANT – Steve Jones, 12 – 3 p.m., and 6 – 9 p.m.

CATHOUSE – Bike Night, Los Roscoes, 7 – 10 p.m.

EUREKA LIVE! – Green Screen Karaoke, 9 p.m.

GRAND TAVERNE – Catherine Reed, Singer/Songwriter, 6 – 9 p.m.

ROWDY BEAVER – Ladies Night, 3 – 9 p.m.

Friday, September 13

AUD – Chasing Pictures and Modeling at Alt at the Aud, Alternative, 8 p.m.

BALCONY RESTAURANT – Catherine Reed, 12 – 3 p.m., Kurt Hunter, Singer/Songwriter, 6 – 9 p.m.

CATHOUSE – Skinny Bone Jones, Multi-genre, 8 – 11 p.m.

CHELSEA’S – Friends of the Phamily, 9:30 p.m.

EUREKA LIVE! – DJ and Dancing, 9 p.m.

NEW DELHI – Los Roscoes, Blues, 6 – 10 p.m.

ROWDY BEAVER – Karaoke, 7:30 p.m.

ROWDY BEAVER DEN – Karaoke with Stan, 9 p.m.

UPSTAIRS AT THE GROTTO – Maureen Alexander, 6:30 p.m.

WANDEROO LODGE – Makin Loaf, Surf Rock, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 14

BALCONY RESTAURANT – James L. White, 12 – 3 p.m., and 6 – 9 p.m.

BREWS – Ashtyn Barbaree, Singer/Songwriter, 8 p.m.

CATHOUSE – Magnetik South, Southern Rock, 8 – 11 p.m.

CHELSEA’S – John Paul Keith, 9:30 p.m.

EUREKA LIVE! – DJ and Dancing, 9 p.m.

GRAND TAVERNE – Kenny Ray Jackson and Jackson Gibson, 6 – 9 p.m.

GRAVEL BAR – The Gnu Dukes, Singer/Songwriter, 7 p.m.

NEW DELHI – Wes N Larry, 12 – 4 p.m., Whiskey Menders, Blues, 6 – 10 p.m.

RAILWAY WINERY – Arkansas Red, Swing/Jazz guitar, 2 – 4 p.m. (weather permitting)

ROWDY BEAVER – Maud Crawford Acoustic Trio, 7:30 p.m.

ROWDY BEAVER DEN – Blue Reed & the Flatheads, Blues/Rock, 9 p.m.

UPSTAIRS AT THE GROTTO – Maureen Alexander, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 15

BALCONY RESTAURANT – Catherine Reed, 12 – 3 p.m., Michael Dimitri, 5 – 8 p.m.

BREWS – Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

CATHOUSE – Open Mic, 7 p.m.

EUREKA LIVE! – Green Screen Karaoke, 9 p.m.

GRAND TAVERNE – Jason Leef, Jazz Piano, 6 – 9 p.m.

NEW DELHI – Modern August, 6 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 16

BREWS – Manouche Jam, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, September 17

CATHOUSE – Los Roscoes, Blues, 5 – 8 p.m.

CHELSEA’S – Open Mic, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, September 18

CATHOUSE LOUNGE – Happy Hour, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

CHELSEA’S – Drink & Draw, The Lowest Pair, 8:30 p.m.

EUREKA LIVE! – Green Screen Karaoke, 9 p.m.

GRAND TAVERNE – Jason Leef, Jazz Piano, 6 – 9 p.m.

ROWDY BEAVER DEN – Homeschool Dropouts, 8 p.m.