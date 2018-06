The Eureka Springs Carnegie Public Library’s Teen Summer Reading Program is in full swing with events every Friday from 3 – 5 p.m. for ages 10-18 in the library annex reading room. Teens who sign up for the summer reading program have a chance to win $100 at the end of summer party and slots are filling quickly for the overnight teen lock-in on June 30. For more information go to the events calendar at eurekalibrary.org or call (479) 253-8754.

