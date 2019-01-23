Keep up with the Mardi Gras season

The 2019 Eureka Springs Mardi Gras is in full swing.

Umbrella Decorating – January 30 at 5:30 p.m. at Eureka Live, Rowdy Beaver, and Brews.

Taste of N’Awlins – February 9 at 1 p.m., Grand Central Hotel & Taverne

Krewe du Kork Hearti Gras Ball and Benefit Dinner – Feb. 16 at 5 p.m., Upstairs at the Grotto

Hearti Artigras Palette to Palate – Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m., Crescent Hotel Conservatory

Coronation Ball – Feb. 22 at 5:30 p.m., Inn of the Ozarks Convention Center

Eureka Gras Night Parade – Feb. 23 at 6 p.m., Downtown on Spring Street

Black Light Ball – Feb. 23 at 7 p.m., Chelsea’s Corner Café and Bar

and Jokers Masquerade Ball – March 1 at 6 p.m., Inn of the Ozarks Convention Center

Eureka Gras Day Parade – March 2 at 2 p.m., Downtown on Spring Street

Jazz Brunch – March 3 at 11 a.m., Crescent Hotel Crystal Ballroom

Lizbeth King Cake Ball – March 5 at 5 p.m., St. Elizabeth Parish Hall

Keep your eye on ESI for comprehensive information on all Mardi Gras events.