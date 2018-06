The Grassy Knob Volunteer Fire Association Auxiliary invites the community to their annual ice cream social on Sunday, July 1 from 1-3 p.m. at the Grassy Knob Community Center, 12037 Hwy. 187. There is no charge, though donations are welcome. Join for a bowl of ice cream, a banana split, or hot fudge sundae and cookies. For more information call (479) 253-6772.

