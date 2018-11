Heart of Many Ways, 68 Mountain will hold a benefit concert to help maintain the building on Sunday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. featuring women’s vocal ensemble “Harmonia.” Founded and directed by Leslie Oelsner, the group is based in Fayetteville and sings songs and chants from many cultures.

A $10 suggested donation is requested at the door and the event may include a silent auction. For more information go to www.heartofmanyways.org or go to Heart of Many Ways on Facebook.