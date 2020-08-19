Kathleen Ruth Spillars Gardner Nov. 12, 1930 – August 8, 2020

Our beloved Kathy passed away peacefully in her sleep August 8 at age 89.

Born in Perkins, Okla., on Nov 12, 1930, the daughter of Laurn “Pete” and Bessie Spillars, she had seven

siblings. After graduating from Perkins High School, she met the love of her life, Grady Val Gardner.

She embraced her 70 years of marriage to Val and enjoyed the important role of a Marine officer’s wife. Her love for her family was always apparent, and she loved the simple pleasures of raising her children and grandchildren.

You could often hear her lovely voice singing in the kitchen.

While she was a very competitive card player, and had the desire to win, she was also quick to whip up a batch of chocolate chip cookies for her grandchildren. She enjoyed having her morning coffee with Val and working on crossword puzzles. She was sharp witted, strong willed, had an impeccable sense of style, and was a fabulous cook.

She will be missed beyond belief for all of the love, life lessons, laughter, and shared adventures she has given us.

A memorial service will be held in Perkins, Okla., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we request that donations be made to the following two very fine institutions that helped care for Kathy in her last few months:

Circle of Life

1201 NE Legacy Parkway

Bentonville, AR 72712

(479) 750-6632

Hospice of the Hills

501 E. Sherman

Harrison, AR 72601

(870) 414-4100

Kathy is survived by her husband Maj Grady “Val” Gardner, of Holiday Island; son Timothy (Shelley) Gardner; daughter Valerie (Glenn) Woods; grandchildren Anthony Hines, Ryan Hines, Samantha (Jason Roberts) Hines, Allison (Pete) Nelson, Sarah (Chris) Matthews, Samuel Gardner; great-grandchildren Jury Roberts and Arthur Nelson. She is also survived by her sister Dorothy Hurst, and brothers Kenneth and Roger Spillars.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com. © Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. 2020