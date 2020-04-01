Judge sets election date for Holiday Island incorporation

Last Thursday, March 26, Carroll County Judge Sam L. Barr submitted the official order to set an election on the issues of incorporating Holiday Island and electing municipal officers on Tuesday, Nov. 3, national election day.

The following day the Holiday Island Citizens for Incorporation, the organization which petitioned for this election in March 2020, shared the awaited decision from Judge Barr in a statement “to hold public forums to inform the public as to the plan envisioned for the operation of the City.”

Due to the Covid-19 virus pandemic the first public forum scheduled April 21 was cancelled, however a Facebook page has been established while social distancing is in effect.

“There is ample time between now and November,” the statement said. The Facebook page, “City of Holiday Island 2020” will publish new information as it arises.