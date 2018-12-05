Judge fills temp treasurer slot

Carroll County Quorum Court held a special meeting Monday evening to fill a temporary vacancy in the office of the county treasurer. Cindy Collins retired at the end of November, and the county still has checks to sign before Makita Williams takes over in January. Collins and County Judge Sam Barr both asked former county clerk Shirley Doss to fill the position.

Doss served as county clerk for 20 years, and retired at the end of 2008. Although she has enjoyed her 10 years of retirement, Doss said she looked forward to this brief return to public service. “The county has been a big part of my life for a lot of years,” she said. “I’m willing to do whatever I can to help.”

Since the quorum court did not meet until Monday night, Doss’s first day was Tuesday. “I get to start off with a four-day week,” she said with a laugh.

Before moving to the treasurer’s office, Collins worked for Doss in the county clerk’s office. “Actually, she was my first employee,” Doss said.