JPs making meetings as easy as safeguards allow

The quorum court held its September meeting at the Road Department garage Monday night, selecting that location because the space allowed the justices of the peace to maintain social distancing.

The acoustics were difficult at a previous meeting held there, but this time JPs had a microphone and a speaker to help amplify them. JPs had to take turns coming to the central microphone to speak, but that eliminated sound problems. All but one of the JPs attended in person.

Starlene Lee spoke on behalf of the Carroll County Historical Society and explained that the group is trying to get a grant to upgrade the Community Building on the Public Square in Berryville. She said the grant, if received, would help repair the public restrooms and make the building handicapped accessible. This grant would probably require a one-third match, so Lee said the quorum court would have an opportunity to decide on providing matching funds.

On a related note, Johanna Edwards discussed a grant proposal for other repairs to the Community Building. She said the project would create a room that “can be used for so many good things.” She mentioned classes for cooking healthy meals for those receiving food stamps, or how latchkey kids can make healthy snacks at home. JPs confirmed that the $13,750 grant would cover 100 percent of the cost, and the county would not bear any expense. An architect would assess the building, including the foundation, windows and doors, and masonry exterior.

JPs authorized the county judge to apply for both grants.

In addition to the displacement caused by Covid precautions, the quorum court recently had to move a meeting because circuit court ran late in the Eastern District courthouse. JP Harrie Farrow introduced an agenda item to discuss procedures for meetings “so we don’t have to rush to put something together.”

She acknowledged not having any easy answers and asked the other JPs for their ideas. Chuck Olson said he liked meeting in person even with the restrictions at the Road Department. That venue has a drawback, however, because the metal building interferes with WiFi signals, making it difficult to connect JPs to a meeting through Zoom.

JP Craig Hicks said Southern Heights Baptist Church has offered its meeting hall for their use. He said it has plenty of space and amenities, and would not have WiFi problems.

Farrow asked if the county could legally meet in a church, but others pointed out that voting is typically held in a church meeting hall. The JPs voted to look into Southern Heights.

In other business

The JPs voted $3,600 for an air-conditioning unit for the computer room in the Eastern District Courthouse Annex. JP Jack Deaton explained that he had asked several contractors, and all agreed that the computers needed their own regulated system. The allocation will also pay for electrical upgrades to that room.

JP John Howerton gave an update on developments at Carroll County Airport. He said the airport has received payment on one 30-year ground lease and will soon close on a similar arrangement. Grant money has paid for resurfacing the taxiway and replacing taxiway lighting.

Deaton explained that the county will not stop withholding Social Security taxes from employees’ checks. Those funds would still be due in next year’s taxes, and Deaton said, “Whoever writes these checks will be responsible for this later on.”