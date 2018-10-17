JPs insulted by county official keep focus on business at hand

Justice of the Peace Lamont Richie ended Monday night’s quorum court meeting with an impassioned complaint about an unnamed county elected official. Richie and JP Jack Deaton have led the charge on placing the central dispatch/911 office under the direction of the county judge, and both allegedly came in for some belittling language from the official.

In Richie’s case, those comments reportedly included the word “faggot,” and Richie put that term in perspective. “A handful of words can convey utter disregard and hatred,” he said. “It’s more than an insult, it’s a judgment call about that person’s right to exist at all.”

Richie has served on the quorum court for eight years and did not file for re-election this year. He said his district, Eureka Springs, has “long suffered the jokes” about its diversity. Early in his time as JP, Richie said he heard Eureka Springs described as a haven for “fruits and nuts” in a discussion at the quorum court table.

“The world continues to evolve,” he said. “I hope Carroll County soon finds leaders on both sides of the river.”

Deaton explained that state law places dispatch under the county judge, and Carroll County passed an ordinance in 2002 to establish that, yet dispatch continues to operate under the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Deaton pointed out that the unit places the highest priority on law enforcement traffic, sometimes at the expense of first responders.

“Most of dispatch is not about law enforcement,” he said. “Central dispatch needs to handle all calls equally.” He also said state law allows the judge to hire a department head, and the sheriff would give that person the authority to use state and national crime registries.

In response to a question from the table, County Judge Sam Barr said he has deferred to the sheriff “to protect the safety of the people of the county.” He agreed that having a part-time department head, especially one with technical ability, would help dispatch run more efficiently.

Complaints about CCSO cropped up during discussion on an appropriation ordinance and Richie explained that county policy allows departments to exceed spending in a particular line item as long as funds remain within an overall category. That provision does not apply to personnel, however, and he said CCSO has overspent its part-time salary budget twice in the last month. He also said the entire category of supplies has been overdrawn at the detention center.

Department heads receive monthly reports showing the balance remaining in each line item, and Richie said the sheriff’s office should have asked the quorum court for necessary funds. “It’s against state law to spend money not appropriated,” he said. “This is really inexcusable.”

Sheriff Randy Mayfield did not attend the meeting, but jail administrator Jerry Williams said the Detention Center has been housing more state prisoners, so the county will actually receive extra money from the state. JPs approved $8,000 for the sheriff’s part-time salary fund, although they moved the money out of the full-time salary budget. They also approved $10,000 for the Detention Center.

In final business:

JPs approved an emergency appropriation to purchase a four-wheel drive pickup to replace a wrecked vehicle at the Road Department. The wrecked vehicle carried a frame for a snowplow, and with winter approaching, the department needs the replacement. The vehicle will cost $28,000, and the insurance payout on the wrecked vehicle will account for $21,000 of that.

JPs approved the second reading of an ordinance, which will provide county employees with direct deposit for paychecks. Those who opt out of the program will still receive paper checks.

Catherine Baker, with the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District, said the county might receive a grant for renovation and expansion at the County Health Unit. Baker said the county has not received a Community Development Block Grant in 20 years, since the unit was built. The 100 percent grant could yield as much as $200,000. As part of the process, a public meeting will be held before the next quorum court meeting, at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 19.