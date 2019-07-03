JPs get ducks in a row before meeting

Several quorum court committees met jointly last Thursday, sorting out issues in advance of the July 15 meeting.

The personnel committee began with a consideration of security at the Eastern District courthouse in Berryville. The county has contracted with a security company to have a guard present in the courthouse annex, especially during tax-payment season. That guard also helped to supervise crowds around the courthouse on court days.

The Justices of the Peace discussed some problems with the security company, and looked at figures showing that it would cost about the same to place a dedicated deputy there. A deputy’s salary would amount to almost $30,000 annually, with another $15,000 in insurance, withholding, and retirement.

Carroll County Sheriff Jim Ross has responded favorably to the proposal, although he asked the county to also provide a vehicle for the deputy. JPs did not see any need for a vehicle, unless the deputy were to make an arrest, and he could call another officer in that rare situation. The present private security guard cannot make an arrest.

JPs said they will require someone who has already had academy training. The cost will be divided among the budgets of several courthouse offices, with most of the money coming from professional services funds dedicated to the Tax Collector and the Assessor.