Join in congenial fundraising

Heralding in the Christmas season, this year’s 53rd consecutive Silver Tea Gala will be held Thursday, Dec. 5 from 1 – 5 p.m. at the Crescent Hotel.

Join in the holiday décor of the Crystal Ballroom with tea and coffee. There will be selections of pastries, candies and finger sandwiches made by parishioners and friends of St. James Episcopal Church.

The Silver Tea is a benefit hosted by St. James’ Episcopal Church with this year’s beneficiary ECHO Dental Clinic. The clinic is an entity is part of ECHO and provides dental services as part of its broader health services program.

Admittance is by donation at the door of the Crystal Ballroom with either cash or check payable to “St. James’ Episcopal Church.” All are welcome.