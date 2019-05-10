Jim Holt Jan. 6, 1959 – May 7, 2019

Jim Holt of Eureka Springs departed this life on May 7, 2019. He was born January 6, 1959, in Rolla, Mo.,, to Jack and Dellafae (McQueen) Holt.

Jim’s loved ones could fill every page of a newspaper with stories of his warm heart, bright smile, and exuberant spirit. A fixture of the Eureka Springs community, Jim was a member of St. James Episcopal Church and owner of Brews, fondly known as Eureka’s living room.

He had many interests, but most enjoyed being around people to share a laugh, a hug or a cup of coffee. Brews was the perfect spot for Jim, as it gave him the opportunity to meet people from all walks of life. He was known for pouring his heart and soul into everything he did, and he inspired others to be the best version of themselves with his contagious kindness and impeccable work ethic. He was one of a kind and will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.

Jim was preceded in death by his father, James William “Jack” Holt, Sr. He was survived by his husband, Ronnie Fanning; son, Tony Holt and his wife, Taryn of Bentonville; daughter Heather Chandler and husband, Tallon of Farmington; mother, Dellafae Holt of Belle, Mo.; sister Tammy Fredendall and husband, Kevin of Belle, Mo.; four grandchildren, Honesty, Bella, Charlie and Pepper; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

At Jim’s request, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Cremation arrangements are under direction of Nelson Funeral Service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com.