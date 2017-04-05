Jewish and Hindu groups expand religious understanding

The Heart of Many Ways has welcomed two new affiliates to the organization that supports a diversity of different spiritual paths in an historic church at 68 Mountain St.

Rabbi Rob Lennick, who recently moved to Eureka Springs, will be bringing a Shabbat service for the Community Synagogue of Northwest Arkansas at 7 p.m. on first Fridays of the month starting April 7 in the sanctuary. Lennick said the Community Synagogue is a small, tight-knit, welcoming congregation representing a diversity of practices, and dedicated to serving as the focal point for Jewish life in this part of Northwest Arkansas.

“Our spiritual interests vary from traditional to Reform – as well as Renewal and Reconstructionist,” Lennick said. “As an inclusive religious community, all Jewish people are invited and encouraged to join us. You are welcome to join us even if you are not Jewish and wish to learn about Judaism.”

Lennick has also been serving as a part-time pastor of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 17 Elk St. where he gives one Sunday sermon per month and spiritual education classes on the first and third Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

Asha Ravari will be starting a Hindu/yoga group with a first exploratory meeting planned at 5 p.m., Tuesday, April 18 in the meeting room. The purpose is to explore the diverse practices of Hinduism/yoga. Options include chanting, the journey inward to the true self, deities, chakras, meditation, breathing practices, Patanjali’s Yoga Sutras and more.

Melissa Clare, program coordinator of the Heart of Many Ways, said she thinks the new affiliates are particularly welcome during a time when religious freedom and tolerance for different faiths has become increasingly important. Hate crimes against religious groups have increased since the presidential election.

Other groups that meet at the facility include the Metaphysical Society that meets Mondays at 7 p.m., a Buddhist study group Thursdays at 4 p.m., silent prayer/meditation in the sanctuary from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Sufi classes on the third and fourth Thursdays at 7 p.m., and Sufi Universal Worship at 9:45 a.m. Sundays. There is also a Women In Circle group on first Thursday at 6:30 p.m., and songs and chanting on second Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Other activities include an “Earth Prayer” 1st Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the “Presence Invocation Circle” as part of the I Am Fellowship activity on third Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.