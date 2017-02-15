Jessilyn Elaine Langley April 26, 1955 – Feb. 13, 2017

Jessilyn Elaine Langley of Berryville, Ark., passed away on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born in Dallas, Texas, to Jesse and Nell Womack on April 26, 1955. She married Faris Langley on Feb. 11, 1996 at the Little Red School House on Pension Mountain. She graduated from the University of Arkansas and worked as a teacher at Huntsville, Eureka Springs and Green Forest Schools.

She is survived by husband Faris Langley; son Gaberial Rounds and his partner, Ricky Guerrero; daughter Elaine Milligan and husband, Chad; daughter Erica Langley; sister Jessica Chandler; brother Jonathan Womack; and granddaughter Jessica Milligan. She is preceded in death by her sister Kathy Womack.

Jessilyn was a unique, caring, loving and kindred spirit. She was passionate about her family, being a grandmother, teaching and advocating for children, telling stories and even backseat driving. She was an everlasting light of hope and strength that made everyone feel special and empowered others to reach their dreams. She will remain in the hearts of all those she touched. She was the George Bailey of our lives.

Gathering of Remembrance Service will be from 5 – 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 at the Charles M. Nelson Memorial Chapel in Berryville, Ark.