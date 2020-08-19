Jerry John Colvin Jan. 12, 1936 – August 12, 2020

Jerry John Colvin was born on Pine Street in Eureka Springs, Ark., on January 12, 1936, the son of Floyd and Mary (Legg) Colvin. Jerry passed away in Bentonville, Ark., on August 12, 2020 at age 84.

Jerry lived in Eureka Springs all his life where he served the local community and law enforcement in various ways including being Carroll County Sherriff, Eureka Springs Chief of Police, City Marshal of Eureka Springs, Holiday Island Police Department, Justice of the Peace, Eureka Springs Fire Department, and the U.S. Postal Service. He served in the Navy and married Jessie Scott in 1959. He loved fishing, hunting, and was an avid Indian artifact collector.

Jerry is survived by his daughter Andrea Colvin of Eureka Springs, Ark.; brother Tommy Colvin of Stella, Mo.; sister JoAnn Elrod of Conway, Ark.; grandchildren Tara, Thalia and Alex; great-grandchildren Lane and Harper; several nieces, nephews, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife Jessie (Scott) Colvin; parents Floyd and Mary Colvin, and two brothers.

A Memorial Service will be held at his granddaughter's home, 9 Merion Dr, Holiday Island, Ark., on Saturday, August 22, from 12 – 4 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Eureka Springs High School Alumni Association, PO Box 203, Eureka Springs, AR 72632.