Jennifer Kay Wilks Sept. 22, 1956 – May 22, 2018

Jennifer Kay Wilkes of Holiday Island, Ark., was born Sept. 22, 1956 in Mexico, Mo.,, daughter of James Roy and Doris Marie (Dalrympl) Wilkes. She departed this life Tuesday, May 22, 2018 in Berryville, Ark. at age 61.

Jen volunteered at the Good Shepherd Humane Society and was a true animal lover. She was a member of the Elks Lodge and attended the Holiday Island Community Church. Jen was a unique and independent individual who was loved by everyone who met her.

She is survived by her sister, Jill Hazen and husband, Jack, of North Canton, Ohio; brother, Jeff Wilkes and wife, Vicki, of Chicago, Ill; two nephews, Anthony DiMondo of Greentown, Ohio; Brett Wilkes and wife, Lindsay, of Chicago; two nieces, Abby Berube and husband, Bryan, of Seattle, Wash.; Katie Wilkes of Chicago; several loved ones and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the Holiday Island Community Church Memorial Garden, Holiday Island, Ark.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service. Memorial donations may be made to the Good Shepherd Humane Society, 6486 Hwy 62 E, Eureka Springs, AR 72632. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com.