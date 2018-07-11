January vote rescinded

Alderman David Mitchell said at Monday’s council meeting that he had made the motion at the January 8 meeting to suspend all engagement between the City and the Community Center Foundation until certain due diligence could be performed, principally to review the finances of CCF. Council approved his vote 4-1, alderman Terry McClung voting No. Mitchell asked fellow aldermen if they were ready to rescind that vote given the presentation, and financial information provided at the June 25 meeting by CCF President Diane Murphy, and financial information provided at the June 25 meeting.

Mitchell said his motive was to ensure taxpayer funds and those of a private entity were being handled properly.

Alderman Bob Thomas said his approval of rescinding the vote did not resolve his concerns of conflicts of interest, but without much ado, council voted 4-0-1, Mitchell abstaining, to rescind the January 8 vote.