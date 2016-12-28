The POW-MIA flag was re-raised on the top of Planer Hill by members of American Legion Post 9 last January after being replaced over the Christmas season by a tree that needed the pole. Show are Vietnam veterans Sonny Smith (l.) and Post Commander Mike Warkentin. Vietnam veteran Chuck Irvin bugled “Taps.”

The flag is always to be displayed on its own pole directly below the United States flag and is the only flag ever displayed in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. The U.S. government lists about 1,600 Americans Missing in Action in N. and S. Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia between the Gulf of Tonkin incident in 1964 and surrender of the Republic of Vietnam to the People’s Army of Vietnam in 1975.