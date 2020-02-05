Jack Holly January 7, 2020

Veteran Carroll County broadcaster Jack Holly passed away peacefully in Eureka Springs on Tuesday, Jan. 7, after a short illness, at age 75. Jack was a 40-year employee at KTHS, as a programmer and producer.

He hosted Tradio back in the 1980s, did on-air voice tracking, worked the board for basketball and football games, and for the past 10 years or more handled the Sunday Gospel Programming.

Jack and his wife, Linda Boyer, started their broadcast career managing a non-commercial radio station in the late 1970s atop the Crescent Hotel, KESP. After it closed in 1980, Jack went to work for Tom and Beverly Butler at KTCN in Eureka Springs, and when it closed, came to KTHS where he found his home.

Jack also published a newspaper in the 1990s called the Eureka Traveler. After semi-retirement a few years ago, he started an Internet Radio Bluegrass station on NWA FM, Radio Bluegrass. He leaves behind a blended family that will miss him very much. No services are planned at this time.