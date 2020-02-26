It’s not hard to get your yard on the card

The spring Yards & Yards of Yard Sales will take place on Friday and Saturday, April 24 – 25 from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Now is the time to clean up your clutter and pocket some cash.

You can get your yard sale on the official YYYS Map distributed through town on the sale weekend at the Eureka Springs Chamber of Commerce or Eureka Springs Community Center for $20. If you are interested in having a yard sale, but do not have a yard or live too far out there are a limited number of spaces available at the Eureka Springs Community Center for $40.

For more information call (479) 253-8737 or email gescocevents@gmail.com.