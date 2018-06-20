It’s a mad, mad, mad world

Editor,

“If I had a world of my own, everything would be nonsense. Nothing would be what it is, because everything would be what it isn’t. And contrary wise, what is, it wouldn’t be. And what it wouldn’t be, it would. You see?” Mad Hatter in Alice in Wonderland.

Alice in Wonderland is a charming, whimsical book that has delighted children and adults for many years.

Another reading: Our Mad-Hatter, the fraudulently-elected President has turned everything topsy-turvy – wrong is right; truthful news is fake news; lies are good; immigrants are rapists; women = fornication; the Constitution = nothingness; and, his ego is power.

I prefer Alice’s Mad Hatter. We must find ways to get out of this other rabbit hole.

T.A. Laughlin