Here in Eureka Springs, we have a very prolific, but seldom recognized little plant, Cymbalaria muralis. It’s common on stonewalls and ancient stone structures in the old urban centers of virtually every European city center, just as it thrives on stonewalls throughout our town.

The genus name Cymbalaria is from the Greek word meaning cymbal in reference to in the flower’s center that is raised like the top of a brass cymbal. The species name “muralis” means wall (as in mural). It is also known as ivy-leaved toadflax, Kenilworth ivy, coliseum ivy, Oxford ivy, mother of thousands, wandering sailor, among others.

It got the name Oxford Ivy because several hundred years ago it arrived at Oxford University from Italy as a hitchhiker on Italian sculptures. Coliseum ivy is a name that honors that fact that the plant thrives in the cracks and crevices of ancient structures such as the Roman Colosseum. Kenilworth ivy honors its occurrence in the sandstone structure of Kenilworth Castle in Warwickshire, England. Mother-of-thousands is a name that hints that this plant has achieved success as an invasive alien weed. The 1633 edition of Gerard’s Herbal calls it Italian Bastard Navelwort. When people ask me what it is, that’s what I’m going to call it.

When crushed the leaves do not smell pleasant, yet it is described as a salad ingredient having a warm flavor and bitter aftertaste. The somewhat succulent fresh leaves were considered useful against scurvy. In Italy, the leaves have been eaten in salads since ancient times. Given the nippy bitter flavor, it might be useful as a garnish on top of a salad (with is purple color of the leaf underside exposed), but its bitter taste hints of potentially toxic components, so it is used only sparingly.

This is a very successful plant in Eureka Springs because of our prolific stonewalls. One of its remarkable adaptations is that the stems cleverly move seeking a suitable dark moist crevice in which to take root. In a botanical study of old city centers in Europe, it was one of the only plants found in all cities studied.

Call it a weed, if you will, but this smart plant has successfully evolved to take advantage of its favorite habitat created by humans.