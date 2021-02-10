ISawArkansas

Tom Brady hauled in $28.375 million in 2020, plenty of money to continue eating his normal diet.

Pat Burrell was Brady’s high school’s competing quarterback, and as everybody in the universe might or might not know, Pat Burrell was the College World Series Most Outstanding Player in 1996 even though he played hotspot (3rd base) for the losing team, the University of Miami.

He was called “Pat the Bat” and was the first overall MLB draft pick in 1998.

Tom Brady, on the other hand, was selected 199th in the sixth round of the NFL draft.

That these two were opposing quarterbacks at competing Catholic high schools isn’t really riveting, but that they played football at all when they were both excellent baseball players, and that they competed in basketball, too, is.

Right. Depends on your definition of riveting. Let’s go with “engrossing.”

Brady wasn’t all that great at football, but he was a great baseball catcher who batted left. Nevertheless, he was a backup quarterback at Michigan but for heaven’s sake, Brian Griese was the starting quarterback, so there’s that.

Tom Brady is a Leo with an Ipana toothpaste smile. He practices transcendental meditation and yoga. Eighty percent of what he eats is alkaline. He goes to bed early. He drinks a couple hundred ounces of water a day. No coffee, no white sugar, no eggplant, mushrooms, bread or potatoes.

Patrick Mahomes, the Virgo Chiefs’ quarterback, also played college baseball and could have gone either way. He chose football and last year led Kansas City to its first Super Bowl win in 50 years. It was just one of those crazy things last Sunday that he either overthrew his receivers or hit them in the chest and watched them drop the ball.

Mahomes is young, smart and moves like a sidewinder on peyote – quick and unanticipated.

Mahomes scolded the NFL for silencing Colin Kaepernick, the San Francisco quarterback who in 2016 sat during the national anthem to protest racial injustice, which morphed into lots of pro athletes taking a knee in solidarity.

OK, time travel to 2021, when last Sunday, Tom Brady, despite being picked 199th (as uninspiring as being picked last) defied the bookies and their odds and Mercury and its retrograde to persistently and cheerfully clobber the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Super Bowl was played in a stadium filled to one-third of capacity, 25000. That’s the fewest number of fans since 1967, which attracted more than double that.

Yes, unforeseen circumstances.

The best thing about Sunday’s game was Bruce Springsteen’s Jeep commercial. It didn’t make me want to buy a Jeep but it sort of made me want to live in Kansas.

Now, Burrell, a Libra born on Paralee Weddington’s birthday (10-10) wasn’t all that great at football either, but good enough to choose making his fortune being a boy of summer playing outfield in Philadelphia over getting hit in the head every Sunday.

Pat Burell’s claim to fame isn’t playing against Tom Brady in high school. It’s that he was born in Eureka Springs.

If that’s not enough, you shoulda seen 14-year-old Chloe Pearson sink a three-pointer from the opposing team’s free-throw line the other night! It was on KY3 and ESPN. That’s a 70 ft shot, all air, and it swished. At the buzzer.

Her claim to fame is being related to Perlinda, our Virgo.

Who ran track for Cassville High. Way back when.