ISawArkansas

In 1991, CBS’s 60 Minutes aired a segment on Branson, Mo., calling it the “live music capital of the entire universe.” By the mid-‘90s, Regis and Kathie Lee had done a live show there. Andy Williams, the Lennon Sisters and Osmond Brothers, Mel Tillis, Mickey Gilley, the Oak Ridge Boys and Shoji Tabuchi had moved there to perform nightly.

Branson Landing, restaurants, motels, shopping centers with outlet stores, condominiums – Branson went from being sleepy to being sleepless almost in the same month.

Eureka Springs billed itself as “only a beautiful one-hour drive from Branson,” and many downtown buildings were bought as investments by people from Texas, Hawaii and Cape Cod. People with money recognize the smell of money and lean toward it the way we sniff a pot of simmering chili.

Spring Street rent for an 800 sq. ft. storefront climbed like a fever. Some rents exploded from $900 a month to $3000 a month over the period of time it took to close the deal.

When rent is that high, income is crucial instead of casual. Shopkeepers had to sell a lot of whatever they were selling. I washed dishes at Doolin’s, where the Grill is now, and we were packed six days a week. Kenny Elmore would cook at least 40 chicken fried steak lunches every day. Mea culpa.

Money flew around like a cloud of gnats. Eureka Springs was a destination. People were charmed that a cop got fired for stealing nickels from parking meters and Louise Berry got the most votes for mayor even though she was dead.

A moratorium was put on motel building until the wastewater treatment plant could be expanded to accommodate a million tourists, campgrounds were full seven months a year, gravel roads were paved and fire hydrants painted. Art filled the air and BB King, Willie Nelson and Lyle Lovett played the Aud.

We had one-term mayors who wouldn’t run for re-election so they “could spend more time with family” whether they had one or not.

We weren’t exactly Branson. We were better suited for daredevil travelers.

Twenty-five years ago, the CAPC and the Chamber had a relationship that was cozy as all get-out. Money that was collected by the CAPC, two percent, helped Chamber members at the expense of other tax collectors. The two did business out of the same office.

To stop impropriety, an outside ad agency was engaged. They ripped us off because they wanted their employees to get the high salaries. Those who complained that CAPC employees were getting overpaid kept their lips clenched once they found out how overpaid the not-from-here ad agencies were.

No one minds paying an employee who does the work. Everyone minds paying a parasite.

CAPC tax money is not restricted to advertising and promotion. State Code says it can be used for tourist-related projects, something that entices people to stay here. Parking. Sidewalks. Trails. Christmas lights. Entertainment. Covid protocols. Travelers want to be happy and safe, right?

It isn’t hard to get people here and it isn’t easy to get them back, but if we pursue discord rather than realize that this town is the main event, we’ll find discord.

Fire the CAPC staff and hire a publicist? No. Make shop owners participate in tax collection? We tried that.

Just review the abilities and success of employees and locals. Then cut the check.