Is Diamond Safe?

Two dictators walk into a bar. We have long-range missiles ready, says round & short. Any overt threats will be met with fire and fury, says the other. Dictator games never end well. Discussions about detecting, tracking, and intercepting nuclear missiles, are dangerous and wasteful. Lasting peace is the sole alternative.

Selling missiles to benefit the U.S. economy is hardly a reason to destroy the world. U.S. dreams of energy dominance may become a nightmare, like in Venezuela.

Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, World War II Supreme Commander in Europe, said in his farewell presidential speech, “As we peer into society’s future, we – you and I, and our government – must avoid the impulse to live only for today, plundering for our own ease and convenience the precious resources of tomorrow.” Eisenhower said the military-industrial complex was “nothing more than a distorted use of the nation’s resources.”

Is the Diamond Pipeline safe?

Whatever Plains All American (PAA) says is false and irrelevant. The unnecessary transport of 200,000 barrels per day of toxic chemicals is a distorted use of our natural resources. Benzene, chromium, iron, mercury, nickel, nitrogen, oxygen, sulfur, toluene and xylene should not be in our water. Public health, safe water and food, environmental justice and our democracy are at high risk.

Call before you dig

Last week Diamond crews found the underground Magellan jet fuel pipeline in the Lamar, Johnson County area. A picture taken at the site clearly shows a one-foot chunk of the pipe cover is missing. The Arkansas 811 operator was not aware of an inquiry on the jet fuel pipeline. Karen Rugaard, Plains All American, Media Relations, said, “We did not strike the Magellan line.”

The Magellan Tulsa Control Center did not know about the Diamond construction, they recognized the pipe from the picture I sent them and were friendly. Bruce Heine, Vice President, Government and Media Affairs, Magellan Midstream Partners, stated, “Magellan representatives specializing in asset integrity have inspected the segment of our pipeline system referenced in your email. Precautionary measures have been taken and Magellan’s pipeline system is operating safely and normally. We stress the importance for all landowners, municipal and state governments, excavators, contractors, railroads and farmers to call 811 before they dig.”

No one cares what Diamond does

Why are the US Army Corps of Engineers, the Arkansas Public Service Commission, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the Arkansas Attorney General, the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality, the Arkansas Department of Health, and Arkansas Federal Representatives ignoring the people? The US Department of Transportation, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration will send crews to investigate crude shale oil on our land and rivers, and make recommendations.

Diamond is an avoidable disaster

We continue flooding our rivers with toxic chemicals. Diamond is a massive source of contamination. The leak detection system used by PAA Houston Control operators does not prevent leaks. Diamond uses Welspun, imported steel, longitudinal welded pipes and temporary workers. Welspun is known in the industry for ruptured pipes. Diamond missed the March 18, 2017 USACE NWP-12 deadline … now, the goal is to get it done!

To landowners on the right-of-way, Diamond is a perpetual nuisance. Low-flying airplanes will inspect the line, strangers with heavy equipment will have unlimited access 24/7 to build additional utilities.

To the First Nations, Diamond is environmental racism; Oklahoma laws targeting tribes to prevent freedom of speech are unacceptable.

To the Corps of Engineers, Diamond is an embarrassment. Trained professionals in charge of America’s rivers and clean water must follow irresponsible laws made by fossil fuel lobbyists paying to get our congress reelected. USACE professionals know the difference between right and wrong. To the APSC, Diamond is an inconvenience.

Knowledge is power

Please Google: “Crude Oil Toxic chemicals and environmental health risks,” “Digging Dangers: Strike Three! – Excavation Accidents of 2013,” and “EPA and Department of Interior held a private briefing with 45 Oil & Gas CEOs at Trump’s D.C. hotel June 2017.”

Dr. Luis Contreras